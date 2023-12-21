QUE PARLAM GASCON LA CAFETIERE Aurignac, 21 décembre 2023, Aurignac.

Aurignac,Haute-Garonne

Venez parler le gascon en toute simplicité, dans une ambiance détendue !.

2023-12-21 fin : 2023-12-21 18:00:00. .

LA CAFETIERE Rue Saint-Michel

Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and speak simple Gascon in a relaxed atmosphere!

¡Venga a hablar gascón en un ambiente relajado!

Kommen Sie und sprechen Sie in einer entspannten Atmosphäre ganz einfach Gaskonisch!

