Spectacle « Kidzistan » La Cabane Villeneuve-sur-Lot, 18 juillet 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

GYRAF nous propose une version « tour de chants » de son spectacle habituellement joué avec Mapping. Nous partirons à la (re)conquête d’un univers enfantin intimement lié à l’artiste que nous sommes tous : Tous artistes, tous en piste !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL3_d5Y0qz0&feature=youtu.be

La Cabane 52 rue des girondins villeneuve-sur-lot Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Bastide Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Espace de Vie Sociale et Culturelle Accès PMR, parkings gratuits à proximité (allée de valmy)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-07-18T10:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-18T11:30:00+02:00

©la cabane