LA BRISE DE LA PASTILLE ITINÉRANCES LA SÉGUINIÈRE La Séguinière, samedi 1 juin 2024.

LA BRISE DE LA PASTILLE ITINÉRANCES LA SÉGUINIÈRE
samedi 1 juin 2024.
La Séguinière Maine-et-Loire
Un clown acrobate au mât chinois et aux questions existentielles. Un musicien à l’univers sonore bien trempé. Des paroles en l’air qui questionneraient la vie sur Terre. 8 8 EUR.
Début : 2024-06-01 16:00:00
fin : 2024-06-01 16:50:00
Moulin de la Cour
La Séguinière 49280 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire billetterie@jardindeverre.fr
