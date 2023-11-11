ATELIER « CONNECTEZ-VOUS À VOTRE NATURE ET À VOS SENS GRÂCE AUX LANGAGES DES CHEVAUX ET DES PLANTES » La Bretonnerie Saint-Symphorien, 11 novembre 2023, Saint-Symphorien.

Saint-Symphorien,Sarthe

Atelier « connectez-vous à votre nature et à vos sens grâce aux langages des chevaux et des plantes ».

2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-11 . EUR.

La Bretonnerie Route de Parennes

Saint-Symphorien 72240 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Workshop « Connect to your nature and senses through the language of horses and plants »

Taller « Conecta con tu naturaleza y tus sentidos a través del lenguaje de los caballos y las plantas »

Workshop « Verbinden Sie sich mit Ihrer Natur und Ihren Sinnen durch die Sprache der Pferde und Pflanzen »

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire