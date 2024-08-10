Fête annuelle de Benayes La bourg Benayes, 10 août 2024, Benayes.

Benayes,Corrèze

Fête votive de Benayes

Le samedi :

– randonnée pédestre, trail ou VTT à 16h (11 ou 25km) – Gratuit

– repas champêtre (jambon grillé) : à partir de 20h dans le bourg

Le dimanche :

– concours de pêche : 8h à l’étang de Boueix (Meuzac), lots à tous les participants

– spectacle des bénévoles écrit par les Benayots : 16h et 21h30

– soirée grillades 20h :

– feu d’artifice : 23h.

2024-08-10 fin : 2024-08-11 . .

La bourg

Benayes 19510 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Benayes Votive Festival

Saturday:

– hiking, trail or mountain biking at 4pm (11 or 25km) – Free of charge

– country-style meal (grilled ham): from 8pm in the village

Sunday :

– fishing competition: 8am at the Boueix pond (Meuzac), prizes for all participants

– volunteer show written by the Benayots: 4pm and 9:30pm

– barbecue evening 8pm :

– fireworks: 11pm

Festival de Benayes

Sábado :

– marcha a pie, trail o BTT a las 16h (11 o 25 km) – Gratuito

– comida campestre (jamón asado): a partir de las 20h en el centro de la ciudad

Domingo

– concurso de pesca: 8h en el estanque de Boueix (Meuzac), premios para todos los participantes

– espectáculo de voluntariado a cargo de los Benayots: 16.00 h y 21.30 h

– noche de barbacoa: 20.00 h

– fuegos artificiales: 23 h

Votivfest in Benayes

Am Samstag :

– wanderung, Trail oder Mountainbike um 16 Uhr (11 oder 25 km) – Kostenlos

– ländliches Essen (gegrillter Schinken): ab 20 Uhr in der Ortschaft

Sonntag:

– angelwettbewerb: 8 Uhr am Étang de Boueix (Meuzac), Preise für alle Teilnehmer

– show der Freiwilligen, geschrieben von den Benayots: 16 Uhr und 21.30 Uhr

– grillabend 20h :

– feuerwerk: 23h

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Corrèze