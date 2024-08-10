Fête annuelle de Benayes La bourg Benayes
Fête annuelle de Benayes La bourg Benayes, 10 août 2024, Benayes.
Benayes,Corrèze
Fête votive de Benayes
Le samedi :
– randonnée pédestre, trail ou VTT à 16h (11 ou 25km) – Gratuit
– repas champêtre (jambon grillé) : à partir de 20h dans le bourg
Le dimanche :
– concours de pêche : 8h à l’étang de Boueix (Meuzac), lots à tous les participants
– spectacle des bénévoles écrit par les Benayots : 16h et 21h30
– soirée grillades 20h :
– feu d’artifice : 23h.
2024-08-10 fin : 2024-08-11 . .
La bourg
Benayes 19510 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Benayes Votive Festival
Saturday:
– hiking, trail or mountain biking at 4pm (11 or 25km) – Free of charge
– country-style meal (grilled ham): from 8pm in the village
Sunday :
– fishing competition: 8am at the Boueix pond (Meuzac), prizes for all participants
– volunteer show written by the Benayots: 4pm and 9:30pm
– barbecue evening 8pm :
– fireworks: 11pm
Festival de Benayes
Sábado :
– marcha a pie, trail o BTT a las 16h (11 o 25 km) – Gratuito
– comida campestre (jamón asado): a partir de las 20h en el centro de la ciudad
Domingo
– concurso de pesca: 8h en el estanque de Boueix (Meuzac), premios para todos los participantes
– espectáculo de voluntariado a cargo de los Benayots: 16.00 h y 21.30 h
– noche de barbacoa: 20.00 h
– fuegos artificiales: 23 h
Votivfest in Benayes
Am Samstag :
– wanderung, Trail oder Mountainbike um 16 Uhr (11 oder 25 km) – Kostenlos
– ländliches Essen (gegrillter Schinken): ab 20 Uhr in der Ortschaft
Sonntag:
– angelwettbewerb: 8 Uhr am Étang de Boueix (Meuzac), Preise für alle Teilnehmer
– show der Freiwilligen, geschrieben von den Benayots: 16 Uhr und 21.30 Uhr
– grillabend 20h :
– feuerwerk: 23h
Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Office de Tourisme Terres de Corrèze