Concert : Sept La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale, 7 septembre 2023, Saint-Avit-Sénieur.

Saint-Avit-Sénieur,Dordogne

Electro-pop, la voix de Léa Fayard vous transporte dans ces créations et reprises envoutantes, un univers modern séduit.

Événement organisé par L’association « LES BALEINES ROSES » ..

2023-09-07 à ; fin : 2023-09-07 . .

La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale

Saint-Avit-Sénieur 24440 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Electro-pop, Léa Fayard’s voice transports you into these bewitching creations and covers, a seductive modern universe.

Event organized by the « LES BALEINES ROSES » association.

La voz electro-pop de Léa Fayard le transportará a sus hechizantes creaciones y versiones, un universo moderno que le conquistará.

Evento organizado por la asociación « LES BALEINES ROSES ».

Electro-Pop, die Stimme von Léa Fayard trägt Sie in diese Kreationen und bezaubernden Coverversionen, ein modernes Universum verführt.

Die Veranstaltung wird vom Verein « LES BALEINES ROSES » organisiert.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides