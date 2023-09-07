Concert : Sept La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale Saint-Avit-Sénieur
Saint-Avit-Sénieur,Dordogne
Electro-pop, la voix de Léa Fayard vous transporte dans ces créations et reprises envoutantes, un univers modern séduit.
Événement organisé par L’association « LES BALEINES ROSES » ..
Electro-pop, Léa Fayard’s voice transports you into these bewitching creations and covers, a seductive modern universe.
Event organized by the « LES BALEINES ROSES » association.
La voz electro-pop de Léa Fayard le transportará a sus hechizantes creaciones y versiones, un universo moderno que le conquistará.
Evento organizado por la asociación « LES BALEINES ROSES ».
Electro-Pop, die Stimme von Léa Fayard trägt Sie in diese Kreationen und bezaubernden Coverversionen, ein modernes Universum verführt.
Die Veranstaltung wird vom Verein « LES BALEINES ROSES » organisiert.
