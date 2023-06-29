Concert : Compagnie Estival La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale, 29 juin 2023, Saint-Avit-Sénieur.

Saint-Avit-Sénieur,Dordogne

Ariel Mac Gregor & Thierry Bazin présente « The Shining Voices » une programmation constitué des plus grands standards de jazz.

Événement organisé par L’association « LES BALEINES ROSES » ..

La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale

Saint-Avit-Sénieur 24440 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ariel Mac Gregor & Thierry Bazin present « The Shining Voices », a program of the greatest jazz standards.

Event organized by the « LES BALEINES ROSES » association.

Ariel Mac Gregor y Thierry Bazin presentan « The Shining Voices », un programa de los más grandes estándares del jazz.

Evento organizado por la asociación « LES BALEINES ROSES ».

Ariel Mac Gregor & Thierry Bazin präsentieren « The Shining Voices », ein Programm, das aus den größten Jazzstandards besteht.

Die Veranstaltung wird vom Verein « LES BALEINES ROSES » organisiert.

