Concert : Mestizaje En Viaje La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale, 21 juin 2023, Saint-Avit-Sénieur.

Saint-Avit-Sénieur,Dordogne

Un duo de Chilien et Argentin accompagné d’une guitare et de plusieurs petits instruments, des rythmes colorés qui swingue.

Événement organisé par L’association « LES BALEINES ROSES » ..

2023-06-21 à ; fin : 2023-06-21 . .

La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale

Saint-Avit-Sénieur 24440 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A duo of Chileans and Argentinians accompanied by a guitar and several small instruments, colorful rhythms that swing.

Event organized by the « LES BALEINES ROSES » association.

Un dúo de chilenos y argentinos acompañados por una guitarra y varios instrumentos pequeños, ritmos coloridos que se balancean.

Acto organizado por la asociación « LES BALEINES ROSES ».

Ein Duo aus Chile und Argentinien, das von einer Gitarre und mehreren kleinen Instrumenten begleitet wird, bunte Rhythmen, die swingen.

Die Veranstaltung wird vom Verein « LES BALEINES ROSES » organisiert.

