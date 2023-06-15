Concert : Aly Veejay La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale Saint-Avit-Sénieur
Saint-Avit-Sénieur,Dordogne
One man band atypique, pop/folk, chanson et musiques du monde en invitant le public à co-créer les morceaux.
Événement organisé par L’association « LES BALEINES ROSES » ..
La Bougeotte, 20 rue de l’abbatiale
Saint-Avit-Sénieur 24440 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Atypical one-man band, pop/folk, chanson and world music, inviting the audience to co-create the songs.
Event organized by the « LES BALEINES ROSES » association.
Atypical one-man band, pop/folk, chanson y world music, que invita al público a co-crear las canciones.
Acto organizado por la asociación « LES BALEINES ROSES ».
Eine atypische One-Man-Band, Pop/Folk, Chanson und Weltmusik, die das Publikum dazu einlädt, die Stücke mitzugestalten.
Die Veranstaltung wird vom Verein « LES BALEINES ROSES » organisiert.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides