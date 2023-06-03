Visite du jardin LA BORINKA KVETINOVÁ FARMA, 3 juin 2023, Borinka.

We are La Borinka, a small family flower farm in the beautiful village of Borinka. We grow seasonal cut flowers for bouquets and arrangements. We grow flowers in the open air and use environmentally friendly techniques. Our flowers are seasonal and ecological, wild and fragrant and chemical free. We will be happy if you visit us during the weekend of open parks and gardens. We will shortly speak about the sustainable cultivation of flowers. Parking is available next to the municipal office in Borinka in a marked parking lot, and a 500m-long path next to the stream leads to the flower farm. The path will be marked. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Entry will be organized as follows: at 9am, 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm with a guided tour and a small talk about sustainable cut flower production. Max. 20 people each entry. We are looking forward to this fantastic weekend. We speak slovak, english and spanish.

LA BORINKA KVETINOVÁ FARMA Borinka 22 Borinka 900 32 okres Malacky Région de Bratislava 0904009629 http://www.laborinka.sk

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

