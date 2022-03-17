La Borie 30 ans après – Conférence à la Maison Mazel Saint-Jean-du-Gard Saint-Jean-du-Gard Saint-Jean-du-GardSaint-Jean-du-Gard
La Borie et sa vallée considérée comme un bien commun local. Ethnographie d’une émotion patrimoniale. La conférence sera suivie d’un échange avec casse-croûte partagé. * Infos pratiques – Le 17 mars 2022 – A 18h à la maison Mazel, hameau de Falguières – Entrée libre – Gratuit – Dans le respect des règles sanitaires en vigueur
+33 6 56 76 96 90 http://abrahammazel.eu/
