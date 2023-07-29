Bal trad La Borderie, Peyrat-de-Bellac (87)
Bal trad La Borderie, Peyrat-de-Bellac (87), 29 juillet 2023, .
Bal trad Samedi 29 juillet, 20h30 La Borderie, Peyrat-de-Bellac (87) Au chapeau
Réservez déjà le samedi 29 juillet à Peyrat de Bellac.
A très vite pour plus d’informations sur le nom du groupe !
source : événement Bal trad publié sur AgendaTrad
La Borderie, Peyrat-de-Bellac (87) La Borderie, 87300 Peyrat-de-Bellac, France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-29T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-30T00:30:00+02:00
baltrad balfolk