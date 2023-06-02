DREAMNIGHT AT THE ZOO La Chataigneraie La Boissière-du-Doré
DREAMNIGHT AT THE ZOO La Chataigneraie, 2 juin 2023, La Boissière-du-Doré.
La « Dreamnight at the Zoo » a lieu le 1er vendredi de juin. Chaque année, un nouveau thème est proposé aux enfants, avec de nombreuses animations, pour leur plus grand bonheur..
2023-06-02 à ; fin : 2023-06-02 . .
La Chataigneraie
La Boissière-du-Doré 44430 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
The « Dreamnight at the Zoo » takes place on the first Friday of June. Each year, a new theme is proposed to the children, with many animations, for their greatest happiness.
La « Noche de ensueño en el zoo » tiene lugar el primer viernes de junio. Cada año se propone a los niños un tema nuevo, con numerosas animaciones, para su gran deleite.
Die « Dreamnight at the Zoo » findet am ersten Freitag im Juni statt. Jedes Jahr gibt es ein neues Thema mit vielen Animationen, an denen sich die Kinder erfreuen können.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-01 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire