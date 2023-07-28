Festival Auprès de mon arbre La Bitarelle Gros-Chastang, 28 juillet 2023, Gros-Chastang.

Gros-Chastang,Corrèze

L’association Que fassem lui ? vous propose de venir participer en famille a des ateliers de découverte de votre environnement, balade dans la voie lactée, découverte des arbres remarquables de la commune, sur la biodiversité et la pollution lumineuse, sur la reconnaissance de variété de pommes et aussi des ateliers de tir à l’arc, de yoga, découverte de grand jeux en bois. Il y aura aussi la possibilité de s’initier aux danses traditionnelles et de participer à un bal trad’ avec le groupe Bargainett et Duo Absynthe. De nombreux producteurs seront présents durant les 2 jours pour déguster de bons repas..

2023-07-28 fin : 2023-07-28 23:59:00. .

La Bitarelle

Gros-Chastang 19320 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Que fassem lui? association invites you and your family to take part in workshops to discover your environment: a walk in the Milky Way, the discovery of the town’s remarkable trees, biodiversity and light pollution, the recognition of apple varieties, as well as archery and yoga workshops, and the discovery of large wooden games. There will also be the opportunity to learn traditional dances and take part in a trad’ ball with the group Bargainett and Duo Absynthe. Numerous producers will be on hand over the 2 days for tasty meals.

La asociación Que fassem lui? ofrece a toda la familia la posibilidad de participar en talleres para descubrir el entorno: paseo por la Vía Láctea, descubrimiento de los árboles más singulares de la ciudad, biodiversidad y contaminación lumínica, reconocimiento de variedades de manzanas, etc. También habrá talleres de tiro con arco, yoga y juegos de madera. También habrá ocasión de aprender danzas tradicionales y participar en un baile tradicional con el grupo Bargainett y el Dúo Absynthe. Durante los dos días, numerosos productores servirán sabrosos platos.

Der Verein Que fassem lui? bietet Ihnen die Möglichkeit, mit der ganzen Familie an Workshops teilzunehmen, in denen Sie Ihre Umwelt entdecken können: Spaziergang in der Milchstraße, Entdeckung der bemerkenswerten Bäume der Gemeinde, Biodiversität und Lichtverschmutzung, Erkennung von Apfelsorten, Bogenschießen, Yoga, Entdeckung von großen Holzspielen. Es gibt auch die Möglichkeit, traditionelle Tänze zu erlernen und an einem traditionellen Tanz mit der Gruppe Bargainett und dem Duo Absynthe teilzunehmen. Zahlreiche Produzenten werden während der zwei Tage anwesend sein, um gutes Essen zu genießen.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Office de Tourisme de Tulle en Corrèze