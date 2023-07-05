Escape Game La bibliothèque Champdeniers
Champdeniers,Deux-Sèvres
Escape Game à la bibliothèque !
Vos enfants sont invités à venir participer à un Escape Game mercredi 5 juillet de 15h30 à 17h00. Animé par Emilie Clochard.
Pour les enfants à partir de 7 ans.
Sur réservation: les places sont limitées!
05 86 30 08 11 ou biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr.
2023-07-05
La bibliothèque
Champdeniers 79220 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Escape Game at the library!
Your children are invited to come and take part in an Escape Game on Wednesday July 5 from 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Hosted by Emilie Clochard.
For children aged 7 and over.
Reservations required: places are limited!
05 86 30 08 11 or biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr
Juego de escape en la biblioteca
Invitamos a los niños a participar en un juego de escape el miércoles 5 de julio de 15.30 a 17.00 horas. Organizado por Emilie Clochard.
Para niños a partir de 7 años.
Plazas limitadas
05 86 30 08 11 o biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr
Escape Game in der Bibliothek!
Ihre Kinder sind herzlich eingeladen, am Mittwoch, den 5. Juli von 15:30 bis 17:00 Uhr an einem Escape Game teilzunehmen. Animiert von Emilie Clochard.
Für Kinder ab 7 Jahren.
Nur mit Reservierung: Die Plätze sind begrenzt!
05 86 30 08 11 oder biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr
