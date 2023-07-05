Escape Game La bibliothèque Champdeniers, 5 juillet 2023, Champdeniers.

Champdeniers,Deux-Sèvres

Escape Game à la bibliothèque !

Vos enfants sont invités à venir participer à un Escape Game mercredi 5 juillet de 15h30 à 17h00. Animé par Emilie Clochard.

Pour les enfants à partir de 7 ans.

Sur réservation: les places sont limitées!

05 86 30 08 11 ou biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr.

2023-07-05 fin : 2023-07-05 17:00:00. .

La bibliothèque

Champdeniers 79220 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Escape Game at the library!

Your children are invited to come and take part in an Escape Game on Wednesday July 5 from 3:30 to 5:00 pm. Hosted by Emilie Clochard.

For children aged 7 and over.

Reservations required: places are limited!

05 86 30 08 11 or biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr

Juego de escape en la biblioteca

Invitamos a los niños a participar en un juego de escape el miércoles 5 de julio de 15.30 a 17.00 horas. Organizado por Emilie Clochard.

Para niños a partir de 7 años.

Plazas limitadas

05 86 30 08 11 o biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr

Escape Game in der Bibliothek!

Ihre Kinder sind herzlich eingeladen, am Mittwoch, den 5. Juli von 15:30 bis 17:00 Uhr an einem Escape Game teilzunehmen. Animiert von Emilie Clochard.

Für Kinder ab 7 Jahren.

Nur mit Reservierung: Die Plätze sind begrenzt!

05 86 30 08 11 oder biblio.champdeniers.stdenis@orange.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par CC Val de Gâtine