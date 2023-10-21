Concert de The LOOM La Bibi Caen, 21 octobre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

Pour chanter les reliefs d’une intériorité cabossée, d’un rapport au monde fait de luttes silencieuses, ce duo atypique emprunte des mots anciens et intemporels à Dickinson, Stevens, Du Guillet, Rimbaud, Joyce ou Labé …. Et par le truchement d’une batterie, d’une shrutti-box ou d’un rhodes, le chant devient une litanie et la mélodie, une transe…

Guylaine Cosseron : Voix, Shrutti-box, looper

Nicolas Tritschler: Voix, batterie, rhodes.

2023-10-21 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-21 23:00:00. .

La Bibi Place Guillouard

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



To sing of a dented interiority, of a relationship with the world made of silent struggles, this atypical duo borrows ancient and timeless words from Dickinson, Stevens, Du Guillet, Rimbaud, Joyce or Labé? And with the help of drums, a shrutti-box or a rhodes, the song becomes a litany and the melody a trance…

Guylaine Cosseron: vocals, shrutti-box, looper

Nicolas Tritschler: Vocals, drums, rhodes

Para cantar una interioridad mellada, una relación con el mundo hecha de luchas silenciosas, este dúo atípico toma prestadas palabras antiguas y atemporales de Dickinson, Stevens, Du Guillet, Rimbaud, Joyce o Labé… Y con la ayuda de una batería, un shrutti-box o un rhodes, la canción se convierte en letanía y la melodía en trance…

Guylaine Cosseron: Voz, Shrutti-box, looper

Nicolas Tritschler: Voz, batería, rhodes

Um die Reliefs einer verbeulten Innerlichkeit, einer Beziehung zur Welt, die aus stillen Kämpfen besteht, zu besingen, entlehnt dieses atypische Duo alte und zeitlose Worte von Dickinson, Stevens, Du Guillet, Rimbaud, Joyce oder Labé? Und durch die Vermittlung eines Schlagzeugs, einer Shrutti-Box oder eines Rhodes wird der Gesang zu einer Litanei und die Melodie zu einer Trance…

Guylaine Cosseron: Stimme, Shrutti-Box, Looper

Nicolas Tritschler: Gesang, Schlagzeug, Rhodes

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité