BRICOLLECTIF La Bernardière Sèvremont, 23 septembre 2023, Sèvremont.

Sèvremont,Vendée

Plutôt que de jeter un appareil ou objet défectueux, pourquoi ne pas tenter de lui donner une seconde vie, avec l’aide de spécialistes de la réparation ? Le principe du Bricollectif est simple : vous apprenez à réparer avec les conseils d’experts, du matériel à disposition, dans un cadre convivial !.

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 18:00:00. .

La Bernardière Maison de la Vie Rurale

Sèvremont 85700 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Rather than throwing away a defective appliance or object, why not try to give it a second life, with the help of repair specialists? The principle of the Bricollectif is simple: you learn how to repair with the advice of experts, with materials at your disposal, in a friendly environment!

En lugar de tirar un aparato u objeto defectuoso, ¿por qué no intentar darle una segunda vida, con la ayuda de especialistas en reparación? El principio del Bricollectif es sencillo: se aprende a reparar con el asesoramiento de expertos, con material a su disposición y en un entorno acogedor

Anstatt ein defektes Gerät oder einen defekten Gegenstand wegzuwerfen, sollten Sie versuchen, ihm mit Hilfe von Reparaturexperten ein zweites Leben zu geben Das Prinzip des Bricollectif ist einfach: Sie lernen, wie man mit Hilfe von Experten und Materialien in einem geselligen Rahmen repariert!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par Vendée Expansion