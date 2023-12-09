BRICOLLECTIF La Bernardière – La Flocellière Sèvremont, 9 décembre 2023, Sèvremont.

Sèvremont,Vendée

Le Bricollectif, c’est : Didier, Elise, Philippe, Sébastien, Simon est bien d’autres bénévoles bricoleurs qui vous apprennent à réparer les objets du quotidien en donnant de bons conseils pour pouvoir le faire soi-même plus tard..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. .

La Bernardière – La Flocellière Maison de la Vie Rurale

Sèvremont 85700 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Le Bricollectif is Didier, Elise, Philippe, Sébastien, Simon and many other DIY volunteers who teach you how to repair everyday objects and give good advice on how to do it yourself later.

Le Bricollectif son Didier, Elise, Philippe, Sébastien, Simon y muchos otros voluntarios del bricolaje que te enseñan a reparar objetos cotidianos y te dan buenos consejos para que luego lo hagas tú mismo.

Das Bricollectif, das sind: Didier, Elise, Philippe, Sébastien, Simon und viele andere ehrenamtliche Bastler, die Ihnen beibringen, wie man Alltagsgegenstände repariert und Ihnen gute Ratschläge geben, damit Sie es später selbst tun können.

