FESTIVAL DES SOLIDARITÉS – VIENS MIXER TA SOUPE ET TON SON La Bernardière – La Flocellière Sèvremont, 22 novembre 2023, Sèvremont.

Sèvremont,Vendée

Depuis plus de 20 ans, le Festival des Solidarités est un rendez-vous international pour promouvoir et célébrer une solidarité ouverte au monde et aux autres. Chaque année, des animations sont proposées pour donner aux citoyen.ne.s de tout âge l’envie d’agir pour un monde juste, solidaire et durable.

2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 18:00:00. .

La Bernardière – La Flocellière Maison de la Vie Rurale

Sèvremont 85700 Vendée Pays de la Loire



For over 20 years, the Festival des Solidarités has been an international event promoting and celebrating solidarity open to the world and to others. Every year, events are organized to inspire citizens of all ages to take action for a fair, united and sustainable world

Desde hace más de 20 años, el Festival des Solidarités es un acontecimiento internacional que promueve y celebra la solidaridad abierta al mundo y a los demás. Cada año se organizan actos para inspirar a personas de todas las edades a actuar por un mundo justo, solidario y sostenible

Seit über 20 Jahren ist das Festival der Solidarität ein internationaler Treffpunkt, um eine weltoffene Solidarität zu fördern und zu feiern. Jedes Jahr werden Veranstaltungen angeboten, die Bürgerinnen und Bürger jeden Alters dazu anregen sollen, sich für eine gerechte, solidarische und nachhaltige Welt einzusetzen

