Les Vendredis de la Bergerie – MUZZ’ INVITE THOMAS EZEKIEL La Bergerie Moutier-d’Ahun, 11 août 2023, Moutier-d'Ahun.

Moutier-d’Ahun,Creuse

Pour cette soirée, Muzz’ formé par Franck Choron à la guitare et Oscar Desbois au Vibraphone, sont ravis d’accueillir le guitariste Thomas Ezekiel pour former un trio de choc qui nous feront voyager en première classe, jusque dans les caraïbes avec des escales aux pays de Django Reinhardt, Miles Davis ou encore Dave Brubeck….

Nombreux standards de jazz en passant par des thèmes de valses swing sans s’interdire un petit détour par la chanson française ou la biguine !! C’est varié, tantôt pêchu tantôt sensible avec comme fil conducteur le groove et l’improvisation !

Oscar DESBOIS : Percussion (professeur de percussions au conservatoire Emile Goué de Guéret) – Thomas EZEKIEL : Pianiste – Franck CHORON : Guitare.

La Bergerie. A 21h. Participation au chapeau. Sur réservation. Toute place réservée non occupée à 20h50 sera redistribuée..

2023-08-11 fin : 2023-08-11 23:00:00. .

La Bergerie

Moutier-d’Ahun 23150 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For this evening, Muzz’, formed by Franck Choron on guitar and Oscar Desbois on Vibraphone, are delighted to welcome guitarist Thomas Ezekiel to form a power trio that will take us on a first-class trip to the Caribbean, with stops in the land of Django Reinhardt, Miles Davis and Dave Brubeck….

Numerous jazz standards and swing waltz themes, not forgetting a detour into French chanson and biguine! It’s varied, sometimes punchy, sometimes sensitive, with groove and improvisation as the common thread!

Oscar DESBOIS: Percussion (percussion teacher at the Emile Goué conservatory in Guéret) – Thomas EZEKIEL: Pianist – Franck CHORON: Guitar.

La Bergerie. 9pm. Participation by hat. Reservations required. Any reserved seat not occupied by 8.50pm will be redistributed.

Para esta velada, Muzz’, formado por Franck Choron a la guitarra y Oscar Desbois al vibráfono, se complace en dar la bienvenida al guitarrista Thomas Ezekiel para formar un power trío que nos llevará en un viaje de primera clase al Caribe, con paradas en la tierra de Django Reinhardt, Miles Davis y Dave Brubeck….

Un sinfín de estándares de jazz y temas de vals swing, sin olvidar un poco de chanson o biguine francesa Variado, a veces punzante, a veces sensible, con el groove y la improvisación como hilo conductor

Oscar DESBOIS: Percusión (profesor de percusión en el conservatorio Emile Goué de Guéret) – Thomas EZEKIEL: Pianista – Franck CHORON: Guitarra.

La Bergerie. A las 21.00 h. Participación a la gorra. Reserva obligatoria. Los asientos reservados no ocupados a las 20.50 h serán redistribuidos.

Für diesen Abend freuen sich Muzz’, bestehend aus Franck Choron an der Gitarre und Oscar Desbois am Vibraphon, den Gitarristen Thomas Ezekiel zu begrüßen, um ein Trio zu bilden, das uns in der ersten Klasse bis in die Karibik reisen lässt, mit Zwischenstopps in den Ländern von Django Reinhardt, Miles Davis oder auch Dave Brubeck…..

Zahlreiche Jazz-Standards über Swing-Walzer-Themen, ohne sich einen kleinen Umweg über das französische Chanson oder die Biguine zu verbieten! Es ist abwechslungsreich, mal schrill, mal gefühlvoll, mit dem Groove und der Improvisation als rotem Faden!

Oscar DESBOIS: Schlagzeug (Professor für Schlagzeug am Konservatorium Emile Goué in Guéret) – Thomas EZEKIEL: Pianist – Franck CHORON: Gitarre.

In der Bergerie. 21 Uhr. Teilnahme mit dem Hut. Nur mit vorheriger Reservierung. Alle reservierten Plätze, die um 20.50 Uhr nicht besetzt sind, werden neu vergeben.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-16 par Creuse Tourisme