BACK IN THE CITY LA BELLE VIE Saint-Denis-du-Maine, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Denis-du-Maine.

BACK IN THE CITY Samedi 25 novembre, 21h00 LA BELLE VIE

Vainqueur en 2021 du Tremplin rock’n solex. La relève du rock français.

Back in the City distille la nostalgie et affronte la réalité du présent par une subtile combinaison d’un rock efficace, d’hymnes résonants et de mélodies à l’univers sombre, qui n’oublie jamais les racines de son genre.

LA BELLE VIE 2 bis route de Meslay, 53170 Saint Denis du Maine Saint-Denis-du-Maine 53170 La Promenade Mayenne Pays de la Loire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T21:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T23:00:00+01:00

rock’n solex rock français