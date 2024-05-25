BIGGER + Madlen Keys La Batterie Grande Salle Guyancourt, 25 mai 2024, Guyancourt.

BIGGER + Madlen Keys Samedi 25 mai 2024, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle À partir de 8,50 €

Avec Les Myosotis, son premier album, Bigger s’est construit un temple, un antre à l’architecture étrange et imposante. Soucieux de créer son identité singulière et d’élargir son horizon rock, le groupe enrichit son univers de sonorités orientales, de percussions latines et emprunte au classique ses cuivres, ses cordes et autre clavecin dans des morceaux épiques. Cet assemblage de pop gainsbourienne, de culture anglo-saxonne fonctionne à merveille et laisse présager un concert intense et fiévreux.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsxGf1JVvvM

Première partie : Madlen Keys est un quatuor rock alternatif aux influences pop et folk. Un voyage sensoriel où le rock se teinte de violons et de chœurs. C’est aussi une grande famille, qui se décline en formation amplifiée et acoustique. Une invitation à découvrir l’univers cinématographique des compositions de Caroline Calen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsZv1NB-bMI

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt Guyancourt 78280 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 39 30 45 90 https://www.labatteriedeguyancourt.fr/



Salle de concerts – places debout

2024-05-25T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-05-25T22:00:00+02:00

