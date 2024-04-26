TALISCO + Dead Chic La Batterie Grande Salle Guyancourt, 26 avril 2024, Guyancourt.

TALISCO + Dead Chic Vendredi 26 avril 2024, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle À partir de 8,50 €

Opérant un retour aux origines musicales, Talisco chante pour la première fois quelques titres en français, dont le single C’est ici. Ce virage artistique résulte d’une envie de se confronter à sa langue maternelle et d’écrire une nouvelle page de son histoire. Le virtuose de la scène pop-rock électro livre une fresque « coup de tonnerre », une révolte percussive tout autant qu’une partition profonde et personnelle avec une envie forte d’ouvrir un nouvel espace créatif. À la croisée des genres, entre la généreuse folk-rock d’évasion inspirée par les grands espaces et les productions indie-electro d’un orfèvre élevé au son de la french touch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pELFA6_r4Wc

_

Première partie : Dead Chic c’est l’association d’Andy Balcon & Damien Félix. A l’évidence, les deux musiciens partagent un terrain commun, celui du blues, de la soul, du garage et des musiques pleines de mojo. Leur musique est un appel aux grands espaces, aux profondes vallées et aux sommets rocailleux. La voix d’Andy résonne comme une incantation, les guitares de Damien tissent la toile de fond et font surgir des éclairs sur la plaine. Une musique brute et classieuse, sexy et racée.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2tFniGj1lM

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt Guyancourt 78280 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 39 30 45 90 https://www.labatteriedeguyancourt.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/LaBatterieDeGuyancourt;https://www.instagram.com/labatteriedeguyancourt/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://indiv.themisweb.fr/0441/fChoixSeance.aspx?idstructure=0441&EventId=3236 »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Talisco », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Stream/DL « Le Succu00e8s » : https://bfan.link/le-succesnEn concert le 10 juin u00e0 la Maroquinerie (Paris) :nhttps://taliscomusic.com/concerts/nnInstagram : http://instagram.com/taliscomusicnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/taliscomusicnTwitter : https://twitter.com/taliscomusicnnStay tuned on http://taliscomusic.comnnVideo : Anne Bardy », « type »: « video », « title »: « Talisco – Le Succu00e8s (official video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pELFA6_r4Wc/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pELFA6_r4Wc », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMs4fsYWgw1NV6hyvbnqmGw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pELFA6_r4Wc »}, {« data »: {« author »: « DEAD CHIC », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « New EP out now https://idol-io.link/TheVenusBallroomnFilmed by Romain Le Bleis at Le NovomaxnEdited by Damien Houdru00e9nnRecorded by Peter Deimel at Studio Black BoxnMixed by Flavien Van LanduytnMastered by Thomas Jacquot at @TheStudiolezebre nn???? ???? isnAndy Balcon : Guitar, VocalsnDamien Fu00e9lix : Guitar, Backing vocalsnRu00e9mi Ferbus : Drums, backing vocalsnMathis Akengin : Keyboards, backing vocalsnnFollow ???? ???? :nu2554 WB : https://deadchic.band/nu2560 FB : https://www.facebook.com/deadchicnu255a IN : https://www.instagram.com/deadchic_/nnu25ba Management : speakofthedevil.mgmt@gmail.comnu25ba Booking : stephanie.hollevoet@sanguine-prod.comnu25ba Publishing : Upton Park / julien@uptonpark.biznnLYRICS :nShe lays down like a setting sunnTears the night in twonShe treats you bad like youu2019re letting gonWhatu2019s a man to donHearing your own words in each attemptnWe fail to hide our scarsnYou serve redemption in a glass of bonesnAnd pull this poetry apart…nYou got it, oh you know you got it, but your words keep letting gonYou got it, oh you know you got it but your heart keeps letting gonStirring the apology of his flaws and painnWith a chain heu2019s got on younA borrowed promise to save what he wantsnWith nothing left to loosenYou got it, oh you know you got it, but your words keep letting gonYou got it, oh you know you got it but your heart keeps letting gonSo every face in the crowd, every word thatu2019s run outnEvery story told and every broken soulnAll the thoughts you speak, and all the things you neednEvery person you see and all thatu2019s killing menEvery grave thatu2019s filled, every tax thatu2019s billednAnd every choice you make and every smile you fakenJust remembernYou got it, oh you know you got it, but your words keep letting gonYou got it, oh you know you got it but your heart keeps letting gonnDEAD CHIC is the collaboration between Damien Felix & Andy Balcon. Whilst fronting the Duo Heymoonshaker, Balcon stalked stages around the world; credited with over 60 million views on Youtube. Felix has been a professional musician for the past fifteen years. Producing prolifically and touring ferociously with his band Catfish, they gained great notoriety in both Europe and South America, forming an essential part of the French Rock scene.nnIt was whilst touring with their respective groups that Balcon and Felix met a few years ago, bumping into each other regularly on the road and meeting backstage to talk music, inspiration, and to discuss a hypothetical collaboration. The two musicians share common ground, with a strong love for Blues, Soul and Rock & Roll. In Spring 2020 the idea of working together became a reality and the first song presented itself. DEAD CHIC was born.nnOver the years, touring and travelling, the two musicians have digested their influences, nourished their cultures and affirmed their personalities. The marriage instantly sparked. The collaboration was obvious.nnTheir music is a call to the great landscapes, arid plains and rocky peaks. Balcon’s voice echoes like an incantation, a sermon in a dark ceremony with the fuzz and organs to witness. A banquet at dusk where we meet the ghosts of Leone, Motown divas, Vaqueros and Mariachis. Felix’s guitars, bursting with reverb, weave the backdrop and strike lightning upon the plains.nnwww.deadchic.band », « type »: « video », « title »: « DEAD CHIC – You Got It [Official Video] », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J2tFniGj1lM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2tFniGj1lM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNdGXfJv6E0RwoysCuVzH4w », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2tFniGj1lM »}] Salle de concerts – places debout

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-04-26T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-26T22:00:00+02:00

2024-04-26T20:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-26T22:00:00+02:00

rock concert

DR