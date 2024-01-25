MALTED MILK + RHODA DAKAR La Batterie Grande Salle Guyancourt, 25 janvier 2024, Guyancourt.

MALTED MILK + RHODA DAKAR Jeudi 25 janvier 2024, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle À partir de 8,50 €

Le soul band le plus redoutable du continent est une véritable machine de guerre. Malted Milk fêtait il y a peu ses 20 ans de carrière dans un Stereolux plein à craquer de fans survoltés par son répertoire électrisant propulsé par sa section de cuivres à bousculer les murailles de Jéricho.

Malted Milk a investi le territoire de l’âme afro-américaine jusqu’à trouver une alchimie parfaite. Par sa créativité, il propose à la soul de nouveaux horizons tout en restant fidèle à l’imaginaire sudiste originel. Du lait 100% malté gorgé de funk, de riffs cuivrés, d’envolées de guitare, de lignes de basse nerveuses et de feulements d’orgue… Sans oublier la voix lactée d’Arnaud qui ferait fondre tous les petits cœurs de beurre…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz6XatVjYnM

Une production Cashmere Prod

_

Une des voix mythiques de la 2 tone britannique offre sa version féminine de tubes à la sauce jamaïcaine.

Rhoda Dakar commence sa carrière en 1979 comme chanteuse dans des groupes de la vague 2 tone, style qui mélange la musique ska traditionnelle aux éléments musicaux, à l’énergie et à l’attitude du punk rock, qui déferle alors sur l’Angleterre. On la retrouve ainsi au sein du groupe The Bodysnatchers puis avec The Special AKA et Madness. Elle sort son premier album solo en 2007, Cleaning In Another Woman’s Kitchen. Puis en 2023, Version Gril.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-nND6PpuRY

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt Guyancourt 78280 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 39 30 45 90 https://www.labatteriedeguyancourt.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/LaBatterieDeGuyancourt;https://www.instagram.com/labatteriedeguyancourt/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://indiv.themisweb.fr/0441/fChoixSeance.aspx?idstructure=0441&EventId=3228 »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « MALTEDMILKMUSIC », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « New Clip MALTED MILK – Some tears you need to shed (recorded live @ Stereolux in Nantes). Malted Milk is one of the best french soul band.u00a0Check out our new album LOVE, TEARS & GUNS here :u00a0nhttps://maltedmilklovetearsgun.lnk.to/uYeglnu00a0After 20 years of career, they will release their 7th studio album on the 24th of may. Stay tuned to listen their great soul, blues funk, folk american music ! nnLine Up : nArnaud Fradin : Lead vocal & GuitarnIgor Pichon : Bass nDamien Cornelis : KeyboardsnRichard Housset : Drums nMax Genouel : GuitarnVincent Aubert – TrombonenP-M Humeau – TrumpetnnFilmed by Stud ProdnMojo Hand Recordsn u2117 & u00a9 Blues productionsnnFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/maltedmilkof…nInstagram : https://www.instagram.com/malted_milk/nTwitter : https://twitter.com/maltedmilkmusic/nBooking : enzoproductions@enzoproductions.comnnwww.malted-milk.comnn#soul #blues #groove », « type »: « video », « title »: « MALTED MILK – Some tears you need to shed – official video », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Bz6XatVjYnM/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz6XatVjYnM », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_MkDNAr36Kc6gsDQgBVWhg », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bz6XatVjYnM »}, {« data »: {« author »: « RhodaDakar », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Stream here – https://orcd.co/whatawonderfulworld1nnDirector and Producer – Eleanor Hann nDOP – Leon Bostwick nProduction Assistant – Milo AylwardnEdit and Grade – Leon Bostwick nDancer – Rohan VoonnInstagram – https://www.instagram.com/rhodadakar/nFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/rhodadakarofficialnTwitter – https://twitter.com/RhodaDakar », « type »: « video », « title »: « Rhoda Dakar – What A Wonderful World (Official Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/V-nND6PpuRY/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-nND6PpuRY », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH5g9IYaKTghhHYlzdS3hnw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-nND6PpuRY »}] Salle de concerts – places debout

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-01-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-25T22:00:00+01:00

2024-01-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-01-25T22:00:00+01:00

soul ska

Renaud De Foville