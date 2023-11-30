NNEKA + KOLINGA La Batterie Grande Salle Guyancourt, 30 novembre 2023, Guyancourt.

NNEKA + KOLINGA Jeudi 30 novembre, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle À partir de 8,50 €

Un héritage musical et culturel mêlé à un panel d’émotions, les deux chanteuses puisent dans leurs origines nigérienne et congolaise pour partager leurs histoires.

_

La chanteuse nigéro-allemande Nneka célèbre l’annonce de sa première tournée européenne depuis 2016 ! Elle reprend enfin la route pour partager sa musique et son message avec ses fans. Son nouvel album, Love Supreme, est un disque d’introspection inspiré par l’existentialisme. Avec une grande sincérité, l’artiste y chante ses joies et ses douleurs sur des sonorités afrobeat, hip-hop, reggae, folk et soul qui ont fait sa renommée.

Nneka nous livre un album à la voix fumante, pleine de désir de vivre, d’intensité, d’amour et de peines – Hier soir à Paris

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4jiEMy7-Ls

_

Dans son nouvel opus, Legacy, l’artiste franco-congolaise Rebecca M’Boungou aborde les fantômes de l’Histoire. Elle raconte le fracas de la polyphonie identitaire, le présent déraciné, la mémoire que l’on explore et les souvenirs que l’on fuit : J’ai eu envie de parler de ce que je connais le mieux, c’est-à-dire ma vie. Les guitares électriques congolaises mêlent leur tristesse aux mélodies jazz. De cette abondance, découle une transe perpétuelle, tantôt lente, tantôt frénétique. Embarqués par la polyphonie, Kolinga nous entraîne là où les déchirements du monde s’effacent derrière la capacité de la musique à réconcilier les cœurs et les esprits.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbLsYmYAE5M

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt Guyancourt 78280 Yvelines Île-de-France 01 39 30 45 90 https://www.labatteriedeguyancourt.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/LaBatterieDeGuyancourt;https://www.instagram.com/labatteriedeguyancourt/ [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://indiv.themisweb.fr/0441/fChoixSeance.aspx?idstructure=0441&EventId=3223 »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « nnekaworld », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Directed by: Adey OmotadenListen to « With You »: https://bfan.link/with-you-4nnLYRICSnnI don’t know where youu2019re at.nAnd you donu2019t know, where I’ll be.nAs we can see, where we are gone.nWe cannot go far to the places where we want to go, because we believe in the things that we know from our past.nWe donu2019t wanna go there, if we are not with you lord.nCos every time we walk in the past, we know weu2019re not with you lord.nCanu2019t seem to find our way without you.nn2 versenOh lord youu2019re there, cos You’ve always been.nSometimes I don’t know how to explain my mind, but I know that, I can always call on you.nWhen Iu2019m lost in the wilderness, taking people with me, though I donu2019t feel like doing that to them, oh I know without you lord I canu2019t go without younWe donu2019t wanna go there when weu2019re not with you.nCos anytime we walk in the past.nWe know weu2019re not with you lord.nnCanu2019t seem to find our way without you.nCan find my way only with you. », « type »: « video », « title »: « NNEKA – With You (Official Music Video) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/B4jiEMy7-Ls/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4jiEMy7-Ls », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBs5IOhdlitSB915pm4oqDA », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4jiEMy7-Ls »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Kolinga Music », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « KOLINGA – Mister UnknownnLIVE @atabalbiarritz5489 30 Septembre 2022nnRu00e9becca M’Boungou : Voix, textes, compositionnJu00e9ru00f4me Martineau Ricotti : Arrangement, BatterienArnaud Estor : GuitarenVianney Desplantes : Choeurs, EuphoniumnNico Martin : BassenJu00e9ru00e9mie Poirier Quinot : Choeurs, ClaviernRomain Thorel : Choeurs, CornArthur Guyard : ClaviernLauru00e8ne Pierre Magnani : ChoeursnMaylis Raynal : ChoeursnnSon, Mixage : Niels BretonnLumiu00e8res : Clu00e9ment BladenRu00e9alisation : Mathias Bracho LapeyrenCadreurs : Peio Elissalde, Shue Gutierrez, Samuel Braud, Mathias Bracho LapeyrenMontage : Ru00e9becca M’BoungounnProd : Take it Easy AgencynLabel : Underdog RecordsnTour : Cartel Concerts, TourMakers », « type »: « video », « title »: « KOLINGA – Mister Unknown LIVE @ l’ATABAL », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/qbLsYmYAE5M/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbLsYmYAE5M », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUtQk0PG3bf4hpNJRJnGoIQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbLsYmYAE5M »}] Salle de concerts – places debout

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-30T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-30T22:00:00+01:00

2023-11-30T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-30T22:00:00+01:00

soul afro

Hugues Lawson