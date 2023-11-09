IDA NIELSEN & THE FUNKBOTS + The Brooks La Batterie Grande Salle Guyancourt, 9 novembre 2023, Guyancourt.

Bassiste virtuose, Ida Nielsen est une déesse de la Funk : Her name is Ida and she´ll eat a bass. Ida is a mother plucker disait d’elle Prince.

Le destin d’Ida Nielsen a été bouleversé lorsque le légendaire Prince la découvre en août 2010 et lui demande de rejoindre son groupe, The New Power Generation. La jeune bassiste danoise accompagne ensuite le Kid de Minneapolis dans toutes ses tournées jusqu’en 2016. Suite à la disparition prématurée de son mentor, elle se lance en solo avec son propre groupe, The Funkbots. Livrant un funk plein d’énergie et rempli de bonnes vibrations, de groove ciselé et de subtiles références à son ancien mentor, elle sort depuis régulièrement des albums et multiplie les tournées.

Impossible de résister à l’appel du groove signé The Brooks.

De Montréal à Paris, en passant par Copenhague, le Maroc et le Mexique, The Brooks cumulent les succès partout où ils passent, laissant derrière eux un public captivé par leur talent et leur dynamisme contagieux, dignes des plus grands noms de la scène Funk, Soul et R & B. Un échange d’énergie électrisant et dynamique. Une expérience de groove funky et de soul lumineux. Véritable célébration collective du moment présent dans le respect des influences musicales mythiques d’un autre temps.

Salle de concerts – places debout

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-09T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-09T22:00:00+01:00

