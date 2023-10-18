DJ VADIM & SENA + NATTALI RIZE La Batterie Grande Salle Guyancourt, 18 octobre 2023, Guyancourt.

DJ VADIM & SENA + NATTALI RIZE Mercredi 18 octobre, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle À partir de 8,50 €

Dj Vadim et Sena Dagadu offrent un mix ultra diversifié à la rythmique incessante !

DJ Vadim est un des maîtres de l’Abstract Hip-Hop. Très influencé par les musiques du monde, il conjugue hip-hop et reggae à toutes les couleurs. En parcourant plus de 69 pays, il a participé aux plus belles heures de gloire de l’écurie Ninja Tune et joué sur les plus gros festivals… Il est ici accompagné par Sena Dagadu, qui fait le grand écart parfait entre l’électro et la soul avec toujours un petit arrière-goût de funk et de hip hop, et même un zeste d’afrobeat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqpUH_iGsco

Rares sont les femmes qui réussissent à se faire une place dans le milieu du reggae : Nattali Rize est de celles-ci !

La jeune australienne impressionne et se fait définitivement une place sur la scène parfois machiste du reggae. Un combat de tous les jours pour affirmer un discours engagé. En peu de temps, elle devient la coqueluche des studios jamaïcains : sa voix en impose et contraste avec son apparence fragile. Difficile de trouver autant de sensibilité et de finesse posées sur des riddims aussi percutants. Une perle rare à écouter absolument !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5hdfq9C3kg

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-18T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-18T22:00:00+02:00

hip hop reggae

DR