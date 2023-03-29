MASS HYSTERIA + 1ère partie La Batterie Grande Salle, 29 mars 2023, .

MASS HYSTERIA + 1ère partie Mercredi 29 mars 2023, 20h30 La Batterie Grande Salle

A partir de 12,50€

Metal

La Batterie Grande Salle 1 Rue De La Redoute, 78280, Guyancourt

https://youtu.be/7wviSKiPHPQ

– 1ère partie – nom à venir, c’est encore la surprise . . . > Un événement en partenariat avec Radio Sensations

