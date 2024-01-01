La Bastide Bourrelly – Brunch du Nouvel An La Bastide Bourrelly – Mathias Dandine Cabriès, 1 janvier 2024, Cabriès.

Cabriès,Bouches-du-Rhône

Brunch festif du 1er Janvier..
2024-01-01 fin : 2024-01-01 . EUR.
La Bastide Bourrelly – Mathias Dandine Place Albert Florens
Cabriès 13480 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur

Festive January 1st brunch.

Almuerzo festivo el 1 de enero.

Festlicher Brunch am 1. Januar.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence