La Bastide Bourrelly – Brunch du Nouvel An La Bastide Bourrelly – Mathias Dandine Cabriès
Catégories d’Évènement:
La Bastide Bourrelly – Brunch du Nouvel An La Bastide Bourrelly – Mathias Dandine Cabriès, 1 janvier 2024, Cabriès.
Cabriès,Bouches-du-Rhône
Brunch festif du 1er Janvier..
2024-01-01 fin : 2024-01-01 . EUR.
La Bastide Bourrelly – Mathias Dandine Place Albert Florens
Cabriès 13480 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur
Festive January 1st brunch.
Almuerzo festivo el 1 de enero.
Festlicher Brunch am 1. Januar.
Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence