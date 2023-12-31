La Bastide Bourrelly – Réveillon de la Saint Sylvestre La Bastide Bourrelly – Mathias Dandine Cabriès, 31 décembre 2023, Cabriès.

Cabriès,Bouches-du-Rhône

Un grand moment de fête en perspective pour clôturer dignement l’année à La Bastide Bourrelly ! Animation musicale avec L&L : Emma au chant et Delphine au piano et chant. Elles revisitent les grands standards du Jazz, Pop, Blues et Variété..

2023-12-31 19:30:00 fin : 2023-12-31 . EUR.

La Bastide Bourrelly – Mathias Dandine Place Albert Florens

Cabriès 13480 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



The perfect way to round off the year at La Bastide Bourrelly! Musical entertainment with L&L: Emma on vocals and Delphine on piano and vocals. They revisit the great standards of Jazz, Pop, Blues and Variety.

La manera perfecta de despedir el año en La Bastide Bourrelly Animación musical con L&L: Emma a la voz y Delphine al piano y voz. Repasarán los grandes estándares del jazz, el pop, el blues y el varieté.

Ein großer Moment des Feierns in Aussicht, um das Jahr in La Bastide Bourrelly würdig abzuschließen! Musikalische Unterhaltung mit L&L: Emma mit Gesang und Delphine mit Klavier und Gesang. Sie interpretieren die großen Standards aus Jazz, Pop, Blues und Varieté neu.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence