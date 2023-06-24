LA BARBOTANCE – LA MEUTE W/ JIMMY BATT 8 rue Raymond Queneau, Bobigny 93000, 24 juin 2023, Bobigny.

Le samedi 24 juin 2023

de 16h00 à 00h00

.Tout public. gratuit

C’est le retour du rendez-vous le plus humide de l’année : LA BARBOTANCE !

On est de retour sur le rafiot et cette fois ça part en LIVE ! On a le plaisir d’accueillir Jimmy Batt aux machines et le crew de LA MEUTE au complet s’occupera de tenir la barre !

L’idée si t’as pas encore capté c’est de te faire transpirer jusqu’à ce que tu sautes dans le canal pour te rafraîchir

Can’t wait

Jimmy Batt (live)

LA MEUTE

8 rue Raymond Queneau, Bobigny 93000 8 Rue Raymond Queneau 93000 Bobigny

Contact : https://canal-barboteur.com/programmation/ https://www.facebook.com/events/595624019301882/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22events_add_page_cohost%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D¬if_id=1684253919152127¬if_t=events_add_page_cohost&ref=notif https://www.facebook.com/events/595624019301882/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A%2229%22%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3A%22events_add_page_cohost%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22null%22%7D¬if_id=1684253919152127¬if_t=events_add_page_cohost&ref=notif

LA BARBOTANCE – LA MEUTE W/ JIMMY BATT