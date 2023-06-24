LA BARBOTANCE – LA MEUTE W/ JIMMY BATT 8 rue Raymond Queneau, Bobigny 93000 Bobigny
Le samedi 24 juin 2023
de 16h00 à 00h00
.Tout public. gratuit
C’est le retour du rendez-vous le plus humide de l’année : LA BARBOTANCE !
On est de retour sur le rafiot et cette fois ça part en LIVE ! On a le plaisir d’accueillir Jimmy Batt aux machines et le crew de LA MEUTE au complet s’occupera de tenir la barre !
L’idée si t’as pas encore capté c’est de te faire transpirer jusqu’à ce que tu sautes dans le canal pour te rafraîchir
Can’t wait
