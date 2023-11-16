Lunaire / Delphine Dora / Léonore Boulanger Trio la baleine Quimper
Bonjour à vous,
le 16 novembre prochain :
– LUNAIRE
(poésie & synthétiseurs)
– DELPHINE DORA
(chansons improvisées)
https://delphinedora.bandcamp.com/album/hymnes-apophatiques
https://delphinedora.wordpress.com/avant-folk-delphine-dora-mocke/
– LÉONORE BOULANGER TRIO
(chansons abstraites)
https://lesaule.bandcamp.com/album/un-li-vre-tait-un-tr-s-cher-baiser
* * *
prix libre
* * *
La baleine
35 rue du Cosquer
Quimper
https://labaleine.arvalum.org/
2023-11-16T19:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-16T22:00:00+01:00
chansons poésie