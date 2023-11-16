Lunaire / Delphine Dora / Léonore Boulanger Trio la baleine Quimper Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

Quimper Lunaire / Delphine Dora / Léonore Boulanger Trio la baleine Quimper, 16 novembre 2023, Quimper. Lunaire / Delphine Dora / Léonore Boulanger Trio Jeudi 16 novembre, 19h00 la baleine Prix libre Bonjour à vous,

le 16 novembre prochain : – LUNAIRE

(poésie & synthétiseurs) – DELPHINE DORA

(chansons improvisées)

https://delphinedora.bandcamp.com/album/hymnes-apophatiques

https://delphinedora.wordpress.com/avant-folk-delphine-dora-mocke/ – LÉONORE BOULANGER TRIO

(chansons abstraites)

https://lesaule.bandcamp.com/album/un-li-vre-tait-un-tr-s-cher-baiser * * *

prix libre

* * *

La baleine

35 rue du Cosquer

Quimper https://labaleine.arvalum.org/ la baleine 35 rue du cosquer Quimper 29000 Kermabeuzen Finistère Bretagne [{« link »: « https://delphinedora.bandcamp.com/album/hymnes-apophatiques »}, {« link »: « https://delphinedora.wordpress.com/avant-folk-delphine-dora-mocke/ »}, {« link »: « https://lesaule.bandcamp.com/album/un-li-vre-tait-un-tr-s-cher-baiser »}, {« link »: « https://labaleine.arvalum.org/ »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

chansons poésie

