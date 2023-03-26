concert / quimper / 26 mars la baleine, 26 mars 2023, Quimper.

concert / quimper / 26 mars Dimanche 26 mars, 15h00 la baleine prix libre

* Gildas Bouchaud

https://soundcloud.com/user-217120769

* Leoni Leoni

https://www.leonileoni.com/

https://leonileoni.bandcamp.com/music

* Todesangst Ausstehen

https://zamzamrec.bandcamp.com/album/lp-12-autumn20

~

goûter sur place,

prix libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-26T15:00:00+02:00 – 2023-03-26T19:00:00+02:00

Description de l’image : Paysage photocopié. Etendue d’herbe, lune, visage fantomatique. « Nuées concert » en écriture manuscrite en haut à gauche. Noms des groupes et du lieu dans une typographie à empattement.