La Baleine à moto, 3 juin 2023, La Baleine.

Accueil des motards pour la 28ème édition du rallye moto touristique organisée par l’association de la Chapelle. Buvette et rôtisserie sur place. Prix par moto : 10€. Renseignements : 02 33 50 83 61..

2023-06-03 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 . .

La Baleine 50450 Manche Normandie



Reception of the motorcyclists for the 28th edition of the tourist motorcycle rally organized by the association of the Chapel. Refreshment bar and rotisserie on the spot. Price per motorcycle : 10? Information : 02 33 50 83 61.

Recepción de los motoristas para la 28ª edición de la concentración motera turística organizada por la asociación de la Capilla. Bar de refrescos y asador in situ. Precio por moto: 10? Información: 02 33 50 83 61.

Empfang der Motorradfahrer für die 28. Auflage der touristischen Motorradrallye, die von der Association de la Chapelle organisiert wird. Getränke und Braten vor Ort. Preis pro Motorrad: 10 ? Informationen: 02 33 50 83 61.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Coutances Tourisme