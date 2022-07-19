« LA BALADE DU MAS D’ALBO.EN CONVERSION BIO, PLAISIR DE YEUX ET DES PAPILLES » Roquebrun Roquebrun
« LA BALADE DU MAS D’ALBO.EN CONVERSION BIO, PLAISIR DE YEUX ET DES PAPILLES » Roquebrun, 19 juillet 2022, Roquebrun.
2022-07-19 09:00:00 – 2022-07-19 12:00:00
Du Mas d’Albo à Saint-Albo, parcours panoramique. A la découverte du vignoble, de la flore et de la faune.
Une dégustation des vins du domaine, accompagnés de bouchées apéritives, clôturera cette belle escapade. Buffet à base de produits du jardin.
Le vigneron et sa famille vous réserveront le meilleur accueil.
