KUUNATIC en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 1 juin 2022, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le mercredi 1 juin 2022

de 19h à 23h

gratuit

KUUNATIC

(Rock psyché – Extra Noir / Glitterbeat Records – Tokyo, JA)

“Formed by 3 female members who have completely different musical and cultural background, KUUNATIC explores pulsing, unconventional and atmospheric sound with diverse sonics and ritual vocals.”

– https://youtu.be/FUIzMGI-84k

– On vous annonce la suite de la prog’ très vite !

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

Contact : SUPERSONIC 0146281290 communication@supersonic-club.fr https://fb.me/e/VqoIbhso

Date complète :

