KUUNATIC en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris
KUUNATIC en concert au Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 1 juin 2022, Paris.
Date et horaire exacts : Le mercredi 1 juin 2022
de 19h à 23h
gratuit
KUUNATIC
(Rock psyché – Extra Noir / Glitterbeat Records – Tokyo, JA)
“Formed by 3 female members who have completely different musical and cultural background, KUUNATIC explores pulsing, unconventional and atmospheric sound with diverse sonics and ritual vocals.”
– https://youtu.be/FUIzMGI-84k
SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012
Contact : SUPERSONIC 0146281290 communication@supersonic-club.fr https://fb.me/e/VqoIbhso
Date complète :
