Visite du jardin KÚPEĽNÝ PARK V PIEŠŤANOCH, 3 juin 2023, Piešťany.

Visite du jardin 3 et 4 juin KÚPEĽNÝ PARK V PIEŠŤANOCH

The spa park is a national cultural monument. It was created as an aesthetically valuable addition to the spa houses and thus allowed the spa guests to take leisurely walks in a natural, yet cultivated environment, which contributed to the overall recovery and regeneration within the spa treatment. The park is also valuable for the appropriately incorporated artworks – several statues and sculptures within the park promenades.

KÚPEĽNÝ PARK V PIEŠŤANOCH Kúpeľný ostrov Piešťany Bodona okres Piešťany Région de Trnava 0902962073 http://www.ensana.sk

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-03T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T17:00:00+02:00

2023-06-04T11:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-04T17:00:00+02:00

