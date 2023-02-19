KT TUNSTALL L’ATELIER, 19 février 2023, LUXEMBOURG VILLE.

KT TUNSTALL L’ATELIER. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-02-19 à 19:00 (2023-02-19 au ). Tarif : 37.5 à 37.5 euros.

Captivating must-see performer & songwriter KT Tunstall to return to den Atelier! Since scoring a worldwide smash with her debut album ‘Eye To The Telescope’ in 2004, which went on to sell over 5 million copies, KT Tunstall has remained at the forefront of UK singer- songwriter talent. In the last few years, the Grammy-nominated Scottish Musician has expanded on these musical selves by focusing on a trilogy of records, where each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body and mind. The first, 2016’s KIN, was the soul record; 2018’s WAX was the body record, and the new NUT is the mind record.

L’ATELIER LUXEMBOURG VILLE Rue de Hollerich 2518

Captivating must-see performer & songwriter KT Tunstall to return to den Atelier! Since scoring a worldwide smash with her debut album 'Eye To The Telescope' in 2004, which went on to sell over 5 million copies, KT Tunstall has remained at the forefront of UK singer- songwriter talent. In the last few years, the Grammy-nominated Scottish Musician has expanded on these musical selves by focusing on a trilogy of records, where each album zeroes in on a single concept: soul, body and mind. The first, 2016's KIN, was the soul record; 2018's WAX was the body record, and the new NUT is the mind record.

