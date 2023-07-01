Koyo • Fleshwater / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 1 juillet 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 01 juillet 2023

de 19h00 à 23h00

.Tout public. gratuit

KOYO

(Emo punk – New York, USA)

There’s a lot of musical history on Long Island, especially when it comes to hardcore and punk. It was that heritage that the six members of Koyo wanted to pay homage to with their band. Formed in 2019, the five-piece – vocalist Joey Chairamonte, guitarists Harold Griffin, TJ Rotolico, bassist Stephen Spanos and drummer Sal Argento – all played in different bands in the scene but had been friends for years. It was when they all happened to be home at the same Qme that idea of a new project was floated and Koyo started life. They managed one gig before the pandemic hit, but the subsequent downQme allowed them the Qme to really hone their craU and the direcQon of the band.

“Our goal isn’t so much to exit where we came from,” explains Griffin, “but to stretch the boundaries of what we can be and what Koyo is. We’re heavily influenced by the early- to mid-2000s hardcore-adjacent emo and pop-punk scene. It specifically catered to Long Island bands when it started, but now what Koyo is probably relates to other bands that aren’t so geographically concentrated. They can be from anywhere – it’s more the Qmeframe that’s more called back to with what we write.”

FLESHWATER

(Alternative hardcore – Georgetown, USA)

Hailing from Georgetown, Massachusetts, Fleshwater is a side project of the metalcore band Vein, taking inspiration from alternative metal and shoegaze bands like Deftones, Far, Failure, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Hum.

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet 75012 Paris

Métro -> 1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m)

Bus -> 29618791 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Vélib -> Lacuée – Lyon (121.91m)

