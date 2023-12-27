Tournoi de mus Kirolak Bidart, 27 décembre 2023, Bidart.

Bidart,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tournoi de mus « Ramun » organisé par l’association Pasoka.

Inscriptions à 14h et début du tournoi à 15h.

Plus d’informations au 06 41 78 25 83 ou 06 17 95 73 31.

2023-12-27 fin : 2023-12-27 . EUR.

Kirolak Rue de la Gare

Bidart 64210 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Ramun » mus tournament organized by the Pasoka association.

Registration at 2pm, tournament starts at 3pm.

Further information on 06 41 78 25 83 or 06 17 95 73 31

Torneo de mus « Ramun » organizado por la asociación Pasoka.

Inscripciones a las 14.00 y comienzo del torneo a las 15.00.

Más información en los teléfonos 06 41 78 25 83 o 06 17 95 73 31

Musikturnier « Ramun », das vom Verein Pasoka organisiert wird.

Einschreibung um 14 Uhr und Turnierbeginn um 15 Uhr.

Weitere Informationen unter 06 41 78 25 83 oder 06 17 95 73 31

