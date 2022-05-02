King No-One • Dancing On Tables / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

Paris

King No-One • Dancing On Tables / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 2 mai 2022, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le lundi 02 mai 2022

de 19h00 à 23h30

gratuit

WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris ! ING NO-ONE (Indie-rock – York, UK) Venu de York avec une indie à la fois festive, rock et glamour, King No-One a empilé les hits tels que Alcatraz, Bad Porno, Roff of the Dice ou le récent Obsolete https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgjVcEB3-OOL94BDV9VC0Nw DANCING ON TABLES (Alt-rock – UK) Infos à venir On vous annonce le reste de la prog’ très bientôt ! SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

1 : Bastille (Paris) (304m) 91 : Lyon / Daumesnil – Ledru Rollin (Paris) (246m)

Contact : https://fb.me/e/2ao7OFCgk Concert;Musique

Date complète :

2022-05-02T19:00:00+01:00_2022-05-02T23:30:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: île de France, Paris Autres Lieu SUPERSONIC Adresse 9 Rue Biscornet Ville Paris lieuville SUPERSONIC Paris Departement Paris

SUPERSONIC Paris Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/

King No-One • Dancing On Tables / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC 2022-05-02 was last modified: by King No-One • Dancing On Tables / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC SUPERSONIC 2 mai 2022 Paris SUPERSONIC Paris

Paris Paris