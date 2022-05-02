King No-One • Dancing On Tables / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC Paris
King No-One • Dancing On Tables / Supersonic (Free entry) SUPERSONIC, 2 mai 2022, Paris.
Date et horaire exacts : Le lundi 02 mai 2022
de 19h00 à 23h30
gratuit
WELCOME TO SUPERSONIC Concerts gratuits, Nuits rock et Disquaire à Paris !
ING NO-ONE
(Indie-rock – York, UK)
Venu de York avec une indie à la fois festive, rock et glamour, King No-One a empilé les hits tels que Alcatraz, Bad Porno, Roff of the Dice ou le récent Obsolete
DANCING ON TABLES
(Alt-rock – UK)
Infos à venir
On vous annonce le reste de la prog’ très bientôt !
