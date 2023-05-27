Kerou Beach Party Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère

Kerou Beach Party Clohars-Carnoët, 27 mai 2023, Clohars-Carnoët . Kerou Beach Party Lieu-dit Le Kerou Plage du Kerou Clohars-Carnoët Finistère Plage du Kerou Lieu-dit Le Kerou

2023-05-27 – 2023-05-28

Plage du Kerou Lieu-dit Le Kerou

Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère Festival de sport extrême Bmx sur sable, compétition de surf et paddle, surf culture mise à l’honneur, festivité sur la plage du Kérou.

Programmation à venir. keroubeach.asso@gmail.com +33 2 98 09 51 07 http://keroubeachassociation.com/ Plage du Kerou Lieu-dit Le Kerou Clohars-Carnoët

