Atelier environnement : 2 tonnes Kawa Nhan Léognan, 25 novembre 2023, Léognan.

Léognan,Gironde

Un voyage en 2050 ça vous tente ?

2 tonnes c’est l’atelier immersif qui permet de se projeter dans le temps et de construire pas à pas une société décarbonée plus respectueuse de son environnement.

Face au réchauffement climatique, il est temps d’agir vite et fort !

Avec cet atelier pédagogique projectif, vous construisez individuelle et collectivement votre propre chemin de transition, faites évoluer vos émissions de carbone à la baisse et découvrez quelles actions ont le plus d’impact !.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

Kawa Nhan Place Joane

Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Would you like to travel to 2050?

2 tonnes is the immersive workshop that allows you to project yourself into the future and build step by step a low-carbon society that is more respectful of its environment.

In the face of global warming, it’s time to act fast and decisively!

With this projective educational workshop, you can individually and collectively build your own transition path, reduce your carbon emissions and discover which actions have the greatest impact!

¿Te apetece un viaje al año 2050?

2 toneladas es un taller inmersivo que te permite proyectarte en el tiempo y construir, paso a paso, una sociedad baja en carbono y más respetuosa con su entorno.

Ante el calentamiento global, ¡es hora de actuar!

Con este taller educativo proyectivo, podrás construir individual y colectivamente tu propio camino de transición, reducir tus emisiones de carbono y descubrir qué acciones tienen el mayor impacto

Wie wäre es mit einer Reise ins Jahr 2050?

2 Tonnen ist ein immersiver Workshop, der es ermöglicht, sich in die Zukunft zu versetzen und Schritt für Schritt eine kohlenstofffreie Gesellschaft aufzubauen, die ihre Umwelt besser respektiert.

Angesichts der globalen Erwärmung ist es an der Zeit, schnell und entschlossen zu handeln!

Mit dieser projektiven Lernwerkstatt können Sie individuell und kollektiv Ihren eigenen Weg zum Übergang gestalten, Ihren CO2-Ausstoß senken und herausfinden, welche Maßnahmen die größte Wirkung haben!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT Montesquieu