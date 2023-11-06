Atelier Tricot : les Petites Mailles Kawa Nhan Léognan, 6 novembre 2023, Léognan.

Léognan,Gironde

Les petites mailles ! Proposé le 1er lundi du mois et le 3ième jeudi du mois.

Baisser le chauffage et ajouter un pull. Cet atelier tricot vous aidera à le réaliser et bien d’autres ! Débutantes, amenez vos aiguilles et une pelote de laine. Nous serons là pour vous guider.

Animé par Martine, cet atelier est pour tous niveaux..

2023-11-06 fin : 2023-11-06 . .

Kawa Nhan Place Joane

Léognan 33850 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Les petites mailles! Offered on the 1st Monday of the month and the 3rd Thursday of the month.

Turn down the heat and add a sweater. This knitting workshop will help you make it and more! Beginners, bring your needles and a ball of wool. We’ll be there to guide you.

Led by Martine, this workshop is for all levels.

¡Les petites mailles! Se ofrece el 1er lunes de cada mes y el 3er jueves de cada mes.

Baja la calefacción y ponte un jersey. Este taller de punto le ayudará a confeccionarlo ¡y mucho más! Principiantes, traed vuestras agujas y un ovillo de lana. Estaremos allí para guiarte.

Dirigido por Martine, este taller es para todos los niveles.

Die kleinen Maschen! Angeboten am 1. Montag des Monats und am 3. Donnerstag des Monats.

Drehen Sie die Heizung herunter und legen Sie einen Pullover dazu. Dieser Strickworkshop hilft Ihnen dabei, ihn und viele andere Dinge herzustellen! Anfängerinnen, bringen Sie Ihre Nadeln und ein Wollknäuel mit. Wir werden da sein, um Sie anzuleiten.

Dieser Workshop wird von Martine geleitet und ist für alle Niveaus geeignet.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-27 par OT Montesquieu