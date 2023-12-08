L’HERBORISTERIE FAMILIALE OU COMMENT RENOUER AVEC DES PRATIQUES ET DES SAVOIRS ANCESTRAUX KATIA BAUR RÉFLEXOLOGUE, THÉRAPEUTE HOLISTIQUE ET ETHNOBOTANISTE Cardeilhac, 8 décembre 2023, Cardeilhac.

Cardeilhac,Haute-Garonne

Venez faire connaissance avec les plantes médicinales proche de chez vous et apprenez à les utiliser pour votre bien-être. Je vous propose de partir en voyage à la rencontre de 80 plantes communes qui forment le socle de la pharmacopée

européenne..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 19:30:00. 30 EUR.

KATIA BAUR RÉFLEXOLOGUE, THÉRAPEUTE HOLISTIQUE ET ETHNOBOTANISTE Lieu-dit Baquère

Cardeilhac 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Get to know the medicinal plants near you and learn how to use them for your well-being. I invite you on a journey to discover the 80 common plants that form the basis of the European pharmacopoeia

european pharmacopoeia.

Conozca las plantas medicinales que tiene cerca y aprenda a utilizarlas para su bienestar. Le invito a descubrir las 80 plantas comunes que constituyen la base de la farmacopea europea

farmacopea europea.

Lernen Sie die Heilpflanzen in Ihrer Nähe kennen und erfahren Sie, wie Sie sie für Ihr Wohlbefinden nutzen können. Ich möchte Sie auf eine Reise zu 80 gewöhnlichen Pflanzen mitnehmen, die den Grundstock der Pharmakopöe bilden

europas bilden.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE