Kinderbibeltag Katholische Gemeinde Sankt Albertus Magnus Paris Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Kinderbibeltag Katholische Gemeinde Sankt Albertus Magnus Paris, 9 mars 2024, Paris. Kinderbibeltag Samedi 9 mars 2024, 10h00 Katholische Gemeinde Sankt Albertus Magnus Katholische Gemeinde Sankt Albertus Magnus 38 rue Spontini, Paris 16ème Paris 75116 Paris Île-de-France Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-03-09T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-09T16:30:00+01:00

2024-03-09T10:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-09T16:30:00+01:00 Détails Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Autres Lieu Katholische Gemeinde Sankt Albertus Magnus Adresse 38 rue Spontini, Paris 16ème Ville Paris Departement Paris Lieu Ville Katholische Gemeinde Sankt Albertus Magnus Paris latitude longitude 48.868801;2.277584

Katholische Gemeinde Sankt Albertus Magnus Paris Paris https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/paris/