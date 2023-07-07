PILOTE Kaloum Marseille, 7 juillet 2023, Marseille.

PILOTE est le projet solo électro pop de Christelle Armenio, ex-chanteuse de Hilldale. Avec sa voix puissante et ses arrangements électroniques inventifs, elle a attiré l’attention. Son nouvel album « Entropic Heart », sorti en octobre 2022, mélange pop, musique électronique et rock. Les paroles sont introspectives et poétiques, abordant des thèmes tels que l’amour et la quête de soi. Influencée par Air, Kate Bush, Bjork et Grimes, sa musique est décrite comme une collision atmosphérique entre charme et naïveté. Le disque est disponible en vinyle et a été produit en collaboration avec des professionnels renommés. PILOTE continue de captiver les auditeurs avec son style unique.

Kaloum 3, rue de l'Arc 13001 Marseille

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GsSiVeYOOXo »}]

2023-07-07T19:00:00+02:00 – 2023-07-07T22:00:00+02:00

