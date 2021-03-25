Justice, inequality and inclusion Événement en ligne, 25 mars 2021-25 mars 2021, Rennes.

Justice, inequality and inclusion

Événement en ligne, le jeudi 25 mars à 09:00

### Présentation

_We are pleased to announce that the EDUC online seminar on “Justice, Inequality and Inclusion” organized by University Paris Nanterre and the University of Rennes 1 will be held online on Thursday 25th from 9:00 to 17:00._

_A public keynote presentation will be given by Olivier Leclerc, Research Director at the CERCRID (Center for Critical Research on Law) and CNRS (French National Center for Scientific Research)._

_The seminar, aimed at both PhD students and senior researchers, aims to foster research networking and collaborations within the EDUC Alliance. Thematic breakout sessions will provide participants with the opportunity to identify common research interests and to draft research project ideas._

_The language of the seminar will be English. The introduction and keynote presentation will be open to the public._

### Inscription

_If you wish to attend, please write to [educseminars@liste.parisnanterre.fr](mailto:educseminars@liste.parisnanterre.fr) on or before March 22nd, specifying that you wish to attend the Justice, Inequality and Inclusion Seminar, and a link will be sent to you on March 23rd._

Si vous souhaitez assister à la conférence plénière donnée par Olivier Leclerc, directeur de recherche au CERCRID, inscrivez-vous en écrivant à l’adresse suivante : [educseminars@liste.parisnanterre.fr](mailto:educseminars@liste.parisnanterre.fr) avant le 22 mars 2021. Vous recevrez un lien de connexion le 23 mars.

Le séminaire « Justice, Inequality and Inclusion, coorganisé par les université Paris Nanterre et Rennes 1, aura lieu le jeudi 25 mars 2021.

