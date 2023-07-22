Festival Grandes Marées Rue du Mont Dol, 22 juillet 2023, Jullouville.

Le Festival Grandes Marées prépare une nouvelle édition autour des musiques actuelles, nationales et internationales, mais pas seulement ! Rencontrez, partagez, vibrez et vivez une expérience unique sur le territoire des Grandes Marées à Jullouville.

Au programme entre autres :

Juliette Armanet, Franz Ferdinand, Zazie, Ibrahim Maalouf, La Femme, Skip The Use, Pomme, Bernard Lavilliers, Izïa, Benjamin Biolay, Imany, Louis Bertignac, Arthur H, Hyphen Hyphen.

Plus d’informations et billetterie sur www.festivalgrandesmarees.com.

Vendredi 2023-07-22 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-30 01:00:00. .

Rue du Mont Dol

Jullouville 50610 Manche Normandie



El Festival Grandes Marées prepara una nueva edición basada en la música actual, nacional e internacional, ¡pero no sólo! Reúnase, comparta, vibre y viva una experiencia única en el territorio de Grandes Marées en Jullouville.

En el programa, entre otros

Juliette Armanet, Franz Ferdinand, Zazie, Ibrahim Maalouf, La Femme, Skip The Use, Pomme, Bernard Lavilliers, Izïa, Benjamin Biolay, Imany, Louis Bertignac, Arthur H, Hyphen Hyphen.

Más información y entradas en www.festivalgrandesmarees.com

Das Festival Grandes Marées bereitet eine neue Ausgabe vor, die sich um aktuelle, nationale und internationale Musik dreht, aber nicht nur! Treffen Sie sich, tauschen Sie sich aus, vibrieren Sie und erleben Sie eine einzigartige Erfahrung auf dem Gebiet der Grandes Marées in Jullouville.

Auf dem Programm stehen unter anderem:

Juliette Armanet, Franz Ferdinand, Zazie, Ibrahim Maalouf, La Femme, Skip The Use, Pomme, Bernard Lavilliers, Izïa, Benjamin Biolay, Imany, Louis Bertignac, Arthur H, Hyphen Hyphen.

Weitere Informationen und Kartenverkauf unter www.festivalgrandesmarees.com

