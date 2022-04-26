HEC Paris MSc Innovation and Entrepreneurship Admissions Webinar with Coursera HEC Paris, 26 avril 2022 18:00, Jouy-en-Josas.

Mardi 26 avril, 18h00 Sur place Inscription préalable obligatoire https://zoom.us/webinar/register/1016437180181/WN_8MTqyVVTTPCw9JvCkAOVgA

Discover how to lead innovation with HEC Paris’ Executive MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Coursera’s Admissions Webinar on Tuesday, April 26, 2022!

You will learn more about the program and the application process. Attend this webinar to connect with a current student and learn about their experiences in the program and the impact the MSIE is having on their lives and careers! This will be followed by a Q&A session with Coursera Enrollment Counselors, where you will have the opportunity to have your questions answered.

Save your spot today !

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Yvelines

